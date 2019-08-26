Main

Rahane and Bumrah torment West Indies as India seal first Test in clinical fashion

Mon, Aug 26, '19

 

India

Ajinkya Rahane's century was followed by Jasprit Bumrah's sensational five-for as India crushed West Indies by 318 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Middle-order batsman Rahane turned an overnight 53 into 102 for a 10th Test century and a first three-figure score in five-day cricket since August 2017.

Hanuma Vihari fell seven runs shy of a first Test century as India declared on 343-7 in their second innings to set the Windies a daunting 419 target on day four at North Sound, Antigua. It was a score they would never get close to threatening, the excellent Bumrah finishing with eye-watering figures of 5-7 from eight overs, while Ishant Sharma (3-31) also ripped through the order as West Indies were skittled for 100.

