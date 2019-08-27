West Indies announce squad for 2nd Test of MYTEAM11 series

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies’ interim selection committee today named the 13-member squad for the second Test match against India at Sabina Park, Jamaica. The match starts on Friday, August 30 and is part of the MyTeam11 Series, co-sponsored by Skoda and KEI.

All-rounder Keemo Paul has recovered from an ankle injury and is available for selection. He replaces fast bowler Miguel Cummins. Wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton will remain with the squad. Shane Dowrich, has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation, after being ruled out of the Series with an ankle injury.

This is the second Test match in a series which marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC)or both teams, the new two-year Test Championship to find out the best Test team the world. West Indies have the chance not only to win the second Test to draw the Series, but also the opportunity to claim sixty (6o) points for a win or to claim their first points in the WTC. In this Series, each team can earn 60 points for a win or 20 points for a draw and this is the first of six Test Series which West Indies will play.