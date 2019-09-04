THISARA PERERA NOW AVAILABLE FOR ALL CPL MATCHES

The St Lucia Zouks have confirmed that Thisara Perera is now available for the duration of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament gets underway on 4 September 2019 with the Zouks playing their first match on 5 September when they travel to face Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium.

It had been previously announced that Perera would be unavailable for the first two matches of the Zouks’ season and a temporary replacement was to be found. With him now available for all 10 group games, and the playoffs should the Zouks reach the knockout stages, that temporary replacement is no longer required.

Perera was part of the Sri Lanka squad during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and has a huge amount of experience of playing T20 cricket around the world. Perera has appeared in 79 international T20 matches and has played 260 T20 games in total, including in domestic leagues in India, England and Pakistan, as well as his native Sri Lanka. He has previously played at the CPL, representing the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

