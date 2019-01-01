Main

Hero CPL to broadcast the biggest party in sport around the world

Tue, Sep 3, '19

 

Caribbean Premier League

The broadcasters for the Hero Caribbean Premier League have been confirmed for the 2019 tournament with deals with key partners in place in India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, America, Canada and South Africa. In addition, the tournament will be live streamed over Twitter and Facebook, so no matter where you are in the world you will be able to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport. 

With this excellent spread of broadcasters around the globe the tournament is expecting an increase in viewership for the seventh successive year. Each game will be shown live, with a highlights package being available for all our partners. In addition, CPL will be producing a weekly round up magazine show that will focus on the best of the action from each week of the tournament.

Sunset+Vine, who delivered outstanding coverage of the recent Cricket World Cup in the UK, will again help to raise the bar in terms of production quality more than 24 cameras capturing the onfield action alongside a stellar line up of commentators, including International favourite Danny Morrison and local greats, Ian Bishop and Darren Ganga.

Huw Bevan, Sunset+Vine’s Head of Cricket, said: “Sunset+Vine are excited to be producing the CPL once again this year for its global rights holders. Our planning is tailored towards showcasing competitive cricket in one of the most vibrant atmospheres around the globe. This year we are adding new aerial drone coverage to our 23 strong contingent of cameras to provide the most comprehensive view from inside and outside the grounds. 

“New graphics, power hitting data and an array of story-telling initiatives will keep viewers in tune with the ebb and flow of every match and its key personalities. Not forgetting, of course, an 11 strong line up of commentators and reporters led by Ian Bishop and Daren Ganga with the knowledge, expertise and gravitas to bring the Biggest Party in Sport to life like no other.”

As well as Morrison, Bishop and Ganga, the other members of the commentary and reporting team will be Tom Moody, Samuel Badree, Nick Compton, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Mark Butcher, Alex Jordan and Naomi Cowan. 

The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard and Sohaib Malik amongst the star names that are due to take part fans can expect plenty of entertainment when the tournament gets underway on the 4th September in Trinidad

COUNTRY

PARTNER

Australia

Fox Sports

United Kingdom & Ireland

Sky Sports

USA/Canada

DAZN and Willow

India

Star TV

Bangladesh

Star TV

Bhutan

Star TV

Nepal

Star TV

Maldives

Star TV

New Zealand

Sky Sports

Africa, Sub Sahara

Supersport

Grenada 

Grenada Broadcasting Network – GBN 

Guyana 

E- Networks 

Trinidad & Tobago 

CNC3 

St. Vincent & the Grenadines 

National Lotteries – V3

Anguilla

Digicel Home & Entertainment 

Bermuda

Digicel Home & Entertainment

Dominica

Digicel Home & Entertainment

Montserrat

Digicel Home & Entertainment

Nevis

Digicel Home & Entertainment

Turks

Digicel Home & Entertainment

Anguilla

SportsMax

Antigua & Barbuda 

SportsMax

Aruba

SportsMax

Bahamas

SportsMax

Barbados

SportsMax

Bermuda

SportsMax

Bonaire

SportsMax

British Virgin Islands

SportsMax

Cayman Islands 

SportsMax

Curacao

SportsMax

Dominica

SportsMax

Grenada

SportsMax

Jamaica

SportsMax

Martinique

SportsMax

Montserrat

SportsMax

St. Kitts & Nevis

SportsMax

St. Lucia 

SportsMax

St. Maarten (Dutch) 

SportsMax

St. Martin (French) 

SportsMax

Suriname

SportsMax

Turks & Caicos 

SportsMax

US Virgin Islands 

SportsMax

Dominican Republic 

CDN SportsMax Espanol 

Argentina

Facebook and Twitter

Bermuda

Facebook and Twitter

Bulgaria

Facebook and Twitter

Brunei

Facebook and Twitter

Brazil

Facebook and Twitter

Chile

Facebook and Twitter

China

Facebook and Twitter

Costa Rica

Facebook and Twitter

Cyprus

Facebook and Twitter

Czech republic

Facebook and Twitter

Denmark

Facebook and Twitter

Fiji

Facebook and Twitter

Hong Kong

Facebook and Twitter

Croatia

Facebook and Twitter

Hungary

Facebook and Twitter

Indonesia

Facebook and Twitter

Italy

Facebook and Twitter

Japan

Facebook and Twitter

Luxenbourg

Facebook and Twitter

Malta 

Facebook and Twitter

Malayasia

Facebook and Twitter

Spain

Facebook and Twitter

South Korea

Facebook and Twitter

Netherlands

Facebook and Twitter

Panama

Facebook and Twitter

Peru

Facebook and Twitter

Philippines

Facebook and Twitter

Pakistan

Facebook and Twitter

Romania

Facebook and Twitter

Russia

Facebook and Twitter

Samoa

Facebook and Twitter

Sweden

Facebook and Twitter

Singapore

Facebook and Twitter

Slovenia

Facebook and Twitter

Thailand

Facebook and Twitter

Tonga

Facebook and Twitter

Turkey

Facebook and Twitter

Vanuatu

Facebook and Twitter

Austria

Facebook and Twitter

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Facebook and Twitter

Belgium

Facebook and Twitter

Bolivia

Facebook and Twitter

Germany

Facebook and Twitter

Denmark

Facebook and Twitter

Estonia

Facebook and Twitter

Finland

Facebook and Twitter

Falkland Islands

Facebook and Twitter

France

Facebook and Twitter

Greece

Facebook and Twitter

Luxembourg

Facebook and Twitter

Mexico

Facebook and Twitter

Norway

Facebook and Twitter

Portugal

Facebook and Twitter

Paraguay

Facebook and Twitter

Serbia

Facebook and Twitter

Uruguay

Facebook and Twitter

Afghanistan

Facebook and Twitter

Algeria

Facebook and Twitter

Bahrain

Facebook and Twitter

Chad

Facebook and Twitter

Djibouti

Facebook and Twitter

Egypt

Facebook and Twitter

Gaza Strip

Facebook and Twitter

Iran

Facebook and Twitter

Iraq

Facebook and Twitter

Jordan

Facebook and Twitter

Kuwait

Facebook and Twitter

Lebanon

Facebook and Twitter

Libya

Facebook and Twitter

Mauritania

Facebook and Twitter

Morocco

Facebook and Twitter

Oman

Facebook and Twitter

Palestine

Facebook and Twitter

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Facebook and Twitter

Somalia

Facebook and Twitter

South Sudan

Facebook and Twitter

Sudan

Facebook and Twitter

Syria

Facebook and Twitter

Tunisia

Facebook and Twitter

United Arab Emirates

Facebook and Twitter

West Bank

Facebook and Twitter

Yemen

Facebook and Twitter

