Kraigg Brathwaite joins Glamorgan

Glamorgan Cricket is excited to announce the signing of West Indian batsman Kraigg Brathwaite as our overseas signing for the final three Specsavers County Championship matches of the season.

He will replace Shaun Marsh, who returns to Western Australia ahead of the upcoming Australian domestic season.

Brathwaite has scored 9,179 runs in first-class cricket at an average of almost 39, with 21 centuries and 48 half-centuries.

Read more at Glamorgan Cricket

3 comments