Injuries threaten to derail WINDIES Women's direct road to World Cup

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Even as injuries continue to plague the West Indies’ quest to finish among the top five teams in the ICC Women’s Championship*, Shamilia Connell warns that Australia will need their 'A' game to get the better of WINDIES on home soil. Coming off of the back of a three nil away series defeat to England, WINDIES' task has been made even more difficult by the injuries to senior ladies--Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle.

