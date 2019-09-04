Unsettled WINDIES Women fall behind in ODI series

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

WINDIES Women are currently a puzzle of moving pieces; with Deandra Dottin not yet recovered from surgery, Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle all missing due to injury, along with news of Hayley Matthews’ withdrawal from the ODI squad for the Colonial Medical Insurance series against Australia. Matthews, who was replaced by Sheneta Grimmond, was withdrawn for a “charge of breaching the CWI Code of Conduct following an incident that took place on Wednesday 4th September 2019 in Antigua”.

