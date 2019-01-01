An Eye Out Episode 1: McCoy and Paul

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

For the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the series An Eye Out will be following the progress of the talented Caribbean youngsters involved in the competition.

In Game 2 of this season’s CPL, it was a battle of the West Indian youths, with several youngWest Indian talents on show. Though none shone brighter than Keemo Paul and Obed McCoy.

Daren Sammy won the toss and sent the home team to bat, but slow and watchful at 73-2 in the 12th over became pressure and disaster with McCoy’s reintroduction into the attack. He was responsible for setting up Hetmyer with a slower delivery as the left-hander holed out on the cover boundary. McCoy sent Pooran back to the pavilion at a faster speed than that which the wicket-keeper batsman came to the crease, as he played his first delivery onto his stumps.

It was an intriguing battle between Keemo Paul and McCoy—former West Indies U-19 teammates—when the Guyanese came to the crease. Paul displayed more of his batting skills than he has ever managed at the senior level, as the 21-year-old maneuvered his team’s situation with intelligence. After taking quite a few deliveries to get off the mark, he smashed last season’s number 1 bowler—Fawad Ahmed—down the ground for a beautiful six. Yet, understanding the precarious state his team was in, he reined in his aggression and rotated the strike with prudence with his captain at the other end.

McCoy, who was well handled by his captain, was taken over the mid-wicket boundary for a six by Paul in his third over and the treatment was repeated by Chris Green as the left-arm quick transgressed the front line.

On his return for the ultimate over of the innings, McCoy adjusted accordingly, using his angles to push the ball across the right-handed Paul, forcing him to play on the off side; in doing so, McCoy picked up his third (he had Paul caught at short third man) and fourth wickets in successive deliveries.

Keemo Paul 38 (22)

Obed McCoy 4-41.

