POLLARD IS WINDIES CAPTAIN
Sun, Sep 8, '19
T&T's Kieron Pollard has been named West Indies 'white ball' captain and will replace Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite respectively.
A source close to the situation who spoke to Guardian Media Sports on the condition anonymity explained that the decision was taken by Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors. Guardian Sports understands that the CWI directors made the decision on Saturday, the first day of their two-day regular quarterly meeting at the Hilton Trinidad Hotel in Port-of-Spain.
Pollard, 32, who is captaining the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the absence of regular captain Darren Bravo, who is injured and will be out of action for two months, was the player proposed by the selection committee and when the vote was taken, he got the support from six directors while the other six abstained.
