POLLARD IS WINDIES CAPTAIN

T&T's Kieron Pol­lard has been named West In­dies 'white ball' cap­tain and will re­place Ja­son Hold­er and Car­los Brath­waite re­spec­tive­ly.

A source close to the sit­u­a­tion who spoke to Guardian Me­dia Sports on the con­di­tion anonymi­ty ex­plained that the de­ci­sion was tak­en by Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) Board of Di­rec­tors. Guardian Sports un­der­stands that the CWI di­rec­tors made the de­ci­sion on Sat­ur­day, the first day of their two-day reg­u­lar quar­ter­ly meet­ing at the Hilton Trinidad Ho­tel in Port-of-Spain.

Pol­lard, 32, who is cap­tain­ing the Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers (TKR) in the ab­sence of reg­u­lar cap­tain Dar­ren Bra­vo, who is in­jured and will be out of ac­tion for two months, was the play­er pro­posed by the se­lec­tion com­mit­tee and when the vote was tak­en, he got the sup­port from six di­rec­tors while the oth­er six ab­stained.

