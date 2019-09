Kieron Pollard named West Indies ODI, T20I captain

In another reshuffle in West Indies cricket, CWI president Ricky Skerritt has announced Kieron Pollard as the new ODI and T20I captain. Pollard has not played an ODI in nearly three years but CWI has decided to give him the captaincy after Jason Holder led them in the format recently in the World Cup and against India at home.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

32 comments