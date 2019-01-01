Classy Aussies eventually prevail over improved WINDIES bowling effort

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

With stand-in captain Rachael Haynes the only batter unable to get among the runs, the scorecard would not tell the story of WINDIES’ improved effort with the ball, in the 2nd ODI against Australia on Sunday. Still, Australia Women were able to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the three-match ODI series—eventually cruising to a 151-run win in Antigua.

Stafanie Taylor, however, can take heart in the way her reshuffled bowling attack picked themselves up from a disappointing display on Thursday. Yet, the lack of genuine wicket-taking options and game changers meant that the Australians were able to come out on top in a game of ‘who blinks first’.

