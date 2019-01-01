An Eye Out Episode 2: The Amazon of Youth

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The Caribbean Premier League is well and truly under way and as the primary purpose of the competition should be the development of West Indian youngsters, it has been a pleasure to see the lads keeping pace with the stars, in terms of performances. Though, one would find that the Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently the source of these performers.

Match 3 – Tion Webster

Tion Webster, in his innings of 66 not out, played the ideal opener role as the Trinbago Knight Riders downed old foes the Jamaica Tallawahs in Match 3 of Hero CPL 2019. The right-hander didn’t actually face a delivery until the 3rd over. However, he was able to provide a flow of steady runs from one end, ensuring there was always a set batsman at the crease as his teammates were allowed to bat around him, proving key to the hosts’ winning total of 191.

Match 4 – Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer, who got a start against the St. Lucia Zouks in Match 2 of the CPL, was presented with the perfect opportunity to bat himself into form. This, when the target of 153, set by the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, was made to look like a stroll in the park courtesy of a fantastic opening partnership of 63 between Chandrapaul Hemraj and Brandon King. Hetmyer could not have asked for a better situation to get himself going, than when he walked to the crease in the 7th over with the required run rate a touch under 7. He accepted the opportunity gleefully. The left-hander looked more like himself than he has looked over the last few months in international cricket. In an innings void of pressure, the Guyanese was able to keep his shape in his boundary hitting. Not only did he showcase his power, but more impressively, it was an innings that saw the return of Hetmyer’s placement. In his knock of 70 not out, Hetmyer broke out his fancy and flare, just showing off at one point.

Match 6 – Pooran & Rutherford

In what turned out to be a match-winning partnership, Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford shouted aloud just what the CPL has been shy in saying over the last two years—a new generation of Caribbean limited overs stars are here! When the pair came together in the 16th over, the home team were on their way to a target of around 140. Following a disappointing outing each, previously, the rising stars would have been eager to get their tournament going. It was Rutherford who got the ball flying. And in his innings of four (huge) SIXES, the left-hander showcased his preference down the ground.

Pooran soon joined in on the action, (he actually took over) shuffling over to his off stump to nullify the slow-and-wide ploy the Trident bowlers were attempting, swinging leg side for three SIXES. Just when you’d begin to think he had a preference, he decided to share with the off side.

Pooran 61 from 30

Rutherford 32 from 14

Match 6 – Romario Shepherd

The fast-bowler has put on a hat-trick of stellar performances, each one better than the other. The Amazon Warriors currently boasts a 100% win record and along with Chris Green and Shadab Khan, the Guyanese has found himself the other consistent performer. He has been hitting that back of a length and off stump line, at pace and batsmen have not been able to cope. He has had figures of 2 for 18, 1 for 26 and 4 for 13 (from 2.4 overs), for a tally of 7 wickets from three matches.

About An Eye Out:

For the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the series An Eye Out will be following the progress of the talented Caribbean youngsters involved in the competition.

