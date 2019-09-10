Lloyd supports Pollard's appointment

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd says appointing Kieron Pollard as T20 and One Day International captain was a good choice by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Speaking from his UK base, Lloyd told The Gleaner that he wholeheartedly supports the decision and that it was a good move at the right time for the West Indies, who needed someone with much more experience.

"Pollard's appointment was the best thing that Cricket West Indies could do right now, he has tons of experience playing all over the world and you can see in his leadership now in the CPL, that he is well-respected and he certainly will do a good job for the West Indies," outlined Lloyd.

Read more at the Gleaner

10 comments