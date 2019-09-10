Cooper replaces Knight for remainder of Colonial Medical Insurance ODI series

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- Britney Cooper has been named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) Interim Selection Panel to the West Indies Women team, as the replacement for Kycia Knight for the final match of the Colonial Medical Insurance One Day International Series against Australia Women.

Kycia suffered a lower back injury during the opening overs of the first ODI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. After examining the scans done on Kycia, the CWI Medical Panel has ruled her out the remainder of the series.

Britney joined the team in Antigua on Monday in preparation for the final match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds on Thursday.

