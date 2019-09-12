AUSTRALIA SWEEP COLONIAL MEDICAL INSURANCE ODI SERIES 3-0

ST.JOHN’S, Antigua- For the first time in 16 years the West Indies Women lost an ODI series at home, when they lost the third match of the Colonial Medical Insurance One Day International series 3-0 to Australia Women by eight wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first for the first time in the series, the West Indies Women found it tough to get the scoring started. After the loss of early wickets, Stafanie Taylor and Kyshona Knight looked set to take the West Indies Women to a solid and defendable total. Both batsmen stroked quick singles and rotated the strike when the Aussie bowling was tight. They picked up the odd boundary to accelerate the scoring and push the total towards 100. But Jess Jonassen did what she’s done the entire series, break flourishing partnerships, she had Kyshona going after a slog-sweep, only for the ball to come off the bottom of the bat and on to her stumps. She fell for a top-score of 40.

The West Indies Innings was not without fireworks as Chinelle Henry and the newly minted Sheneta Grimmond smashed together a 64-run partnership, which saw two huge sixes come off the bat of Sheneta. Chinelle was not to be outdone as she found the boundary rope five times on her way to a score of 39, while Sheneta made 34. As the West Indies Women were all out for 180 in 50 overs. Megan Schutt grabbed a hat trick in the final over, when she scalped the wickets of Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher.

Australia got off to a flyer courtesy of Alyssa Healy, who smashed 61 runs from 32 deliveries, which included 11-fours and 1-six. Meg Lanning was not to be outdone as she scored 58 not out with Ellyse Perry on 33 not out, Australia reached their target of 181 in 31.1 overs. Stafanie finished with bowling figures of 1/25 while Afy Fletcher took 1/30.

The series now shifts focus to the Twenty 20 format and to a different venue. The three-match series starts on September 14 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Tickets are available to buy online via the Buy Tickets button on www.windiescricket.com and at local box office at the Kensington Oval which will be open from September 12.

0 comments