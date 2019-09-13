Russell advised to rest after being struck by bouncer

Allrounder Andre Russell has been given the all-clear after a scan. The cricketer was taken off the Sabina Park field on a stretcher having been struck on the back of the head by a Hardus Viljoen bouncer on Thursday night.

Russell, a hometown hero, was competing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in a Caribbean Premier League game against St Lucia Zouks. The right-hander had to retire hurt on nought and taken to hospital.

