Powell Out For Rest Of CPL

Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder Rovman Powell will feature in no more Caribbean Premier League matches this season. This is because of an injury that the 26-year-old picked up at the crease against the Trinbago Knight Riders in what turned out to be the Tallawahs’ fourth straight loss of the season on Friday night.

Powell suffered an abdominal strain in the ninth over of the Tallawahs’ innings and had to retire hurt.

The right-hander had just hit a six off spinner Khary Pierre; however, he fell to the turf writhing in pain immediately following the shot.

Read more at The Gleaner

0 comments