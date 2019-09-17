DAN CHRISTIAN TO JOIN BARBADOS TRIDENTS FOR 2019 HERO CPL

The Barbados Tridents have announced that Dan Christian will be joining the franchise for the remainder of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League. Christian will be replacing Asif Ali who is now no longer available due to domestic commitments in Pakistan.

Christian brings a huge amount of experience to the Tridents squad having played 293 T20 matches across his career. He has played in the T20 Blast in England, at the Indian Premier League, the Pakistan Super League and in the Australian Big Bash. He has also previously appeared at the Hero CPL for the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2017 when they won the title.

All-rounder Christian has played 19 ODIs and 16 T20 internationals for Australia, has scored two T20 hundreds in his career, has two five wicket hauls and claimed four wickets in an innings six times.

