An Eye Out Episode 3: The Age of 22

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The records are tumbling, history is being created, the Warriors and the Knight Riders are dominating and still… the young men from the region are representing.

Match 7 – Fabian Allen

Match 7 of Hero CPL2019 was a record-breaking one. Chris Gayle claimed the first century of the season to help the Tallawahs to a, then, CPL record of 241. Evin Lewis set the tone for the home team’s chase, but when it seemed the Patriots would finally relent, Fabian Allen was there to take his team home. In a half-century partnership with Sharmarh Brooks, the all-rounder was calm and decisive in his striking. In his innings of 37 from 15, his strike rate, which was a touch under 247, was good enough to get his team home with seven deliveries to spare.

Match 8 – Leniko Boucher

The Tridents’ first innings total of 186 secured an 18-run victory for the Jason Holder-led team and it was Leniko Boucher (62 from 47 not out) who was chief architect. He came to the crease in the 5th over and stayed the duration of the innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman was able to dictate the pace of the innings; taking command when Johnson Charles struggled with his timing. Still, the right-hander was intelligent enough to take the passenger seat (in the context of the South African’s blistering 18-ball 43) when JP Duminy was dominating.

Match 9 – Obed McCoy

The Tallawahs were stunned at home by the Zouks, much like Obed McCoy’s bounce (and a hint of away movement) would have stunned Chris Gayle to send the Jamaican back for a golden duck on his home return. McCoy, who finished with 2 for 32, would go on to claim responsibility for the home team’s stutter early on, as he soon had the dangerous Chadwick Walton caught on the square leg boundary for 8.

Oshane Thomas

While the Tallawahs fielders were busy letting their bowlers down, with missed opportunity after missed opportunity; Oshane Thomas was able to make the necessary adjustments in his second spell to stand out. Thomas, who was unable to recover in his second over after Cornwall was put down by Walton off his bowling, was only brought back into the attack when the Zouks were well on their way to victory. Still, he would claim the scalps of Sammy and de Grandhomme, neither of whom handled his pace, in figures of 3/26.

Match 10 – Ramaal Lewis

The Knight Riders thoroughly exposed the Tallawahs bowling attack and its shortcomings, once again, last Friday. The visitors broke the CPL record of 241, set by the Jamaicans earlier in the week, to set them a target of 268 for victory. Glenn Phillips and Chris Gayle gave the hosts hope; hope, which the loss of both openers along with an injury to Rovman Powell soon stole. There was an admirable late charge from Ramaal Lewis who found a partner in Javelle Glenn. And though the former was able to smash an entertaining 37 from 15, TKR were able to do further damage to the Tallawahs’ coveted home record by securing a 5-wicket win.

Match 11 – Keemo Paul

In match 11 of Hero CPL2019, the Guyana Amazon Warriors blew away the Patriots for 121. While, West Indies all-rounder, Keemo Paul, quietly went about his business–both with the ball and in the field. Paul, who has been replaced by Chandrapaul Hemraj with the new-ball, was third-change in the GAW attack. Yet, with more protection offered outside of the powerplay overs, the Delhi Capitals man seemed near his best, claiming the wicket of Brathwaite, then Cottrell, to finish off the Patriots' innings. He finished with 2/24.

Brandon King

With only 122 to get, Brandon King finally arrived at CPL2019. The Jamaican displayed both power and touch in his innings. The right-hander had been playing second fiddle to opening partner Hemraj so far this season, but the roles were reversed as King fell one short of a half-century (from just 24 deliveries), adding his name to the long list of match-winners available to this Amazon Warriors team.

Javelle Glenn

Having lost four on the trot, the Tallawahs, chasing a straightforward 141 for victory, got themselves into a tangle when Worker and Smith went in successive deliveries, following Gayle and Phillips back to the pavilion. Then came Javelle Glenn. The 21-year-old was unable to revive the Tallawahs’ attempt at a record-chase on Friday night with 34 from 24, but he was able to secure his team’s first points of the season with a timely 27 from 12 on Sunday afternoon.

Match 13 – Akeem Jordan

Akeem Jordan wrote his name in CPL history on Sunday night, finding himself among the best performers on CPL debut. The fast-bowler accounted for the first three wickets to fall against the Zouks, finishing with 4/33 to help his team to a 6-wicket victory after restricting the opposition to 138/9.

About An Eye Out:

For the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the series An Eye Out will be following the progress of the talented Caribbean youngsters involved in the competition.

0 comments