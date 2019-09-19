AUSTRALIA WOMEN SWEEP T20 INTERNATIONAL SERIES

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados- Australia took a clean sweep of the three-match T20 series versus the West Indies Women after they won the third match by 9 wickets at the Kensington Oval.

Stafanie Taylor playing in her 100th T20 International becoming only the third West Indies Woman to accomplish that feat, won the toss and elected to bat first. A team already depleted by injuries to the senior players, suffered a further blow as Shamilia Connell and Chinelle Henry were ruled out the match due to injuries sustained in the second match on Monday night.

Britney Cooper once again top scored for the West Indies Women with 29, as the top and middle order suffered to get runs on the board. Natasha McLean and Sheneta Grimmond provided some resistance in the lower order but it was too little too late. As the overs ran out, the score just was not what the West Indies Women wanted to total. 81 all out in 20 overs, Britney 29, Natasha 15, Sheneta 13. Jess Jonassen wreaked havoc with her bowling, finishing with figures of 4/7, while Georgia Wareham had 3/14.

Once again the Aussies made easy work of the target for the loss of only one wicket. Alyssa Healy was out for a blistering 38 off 16 deliveries. Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry finished not out on 24 and 11 respecitvely.

Speaking after the match West Indies Women’s Captain Stafanie Taylor said, “ I knew this series was going to be tough overall, because we have a pretty young team going up against an in-form Australian team. I can’t pinpoint exactly where it went wrong, but the younger players Gajnabi and Grimmond performed so well and it’s good to see that we have young talent coming through, I believe that’s exactly what we want.”

Stafanie added, “ Despite the results, it was a blessing in disguise with some of our senior players missing, because we’ve been saying that we want young players, so to see those young players stepping up is good to see. And with the T20 World Cup around the corner it would be nice for these young players to get a closer look at.”

0 comments