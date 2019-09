Four Knights Cricket Academy making progress

The government will partner with Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Coolidge Cricket Ground, as they seek to roll out the long-talked-about Four Knights Cricket Academy.

This is according to the country’s Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, who said the four knighted cricketers, Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Curtly Ambrose and Sir Richie Richardson have all bought into the new concept.

Read more at the Antigua Observer

1 comments