Holding sees lot of room for improvement in current Windies players

Outspoken West Indies fast bowling legend Michael Holding says it’s not all doom and gloom for the future of the region's team under Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt. However, he believes the current crop of players still have work to do.

Although he's willing, Holding says, for whatever reason, none of the current Windies players have reached out for help. West Indies players in recent years have had most of their success in T20 cricket but Holding is still a staunch critic of the format.

