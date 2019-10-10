Taylor, Fletcher lead T10 teams on CPL stage

Women's crick­et will come to the fore on Thurs­day when West In­dies cap­tain Stafanie Tay­lor leads the NL­CB Rev­ellers against the Courts Glad­i­a­tors in a T10 clash ahead of the se­mi-fi­nals of the Hero Caribbean Pre­mier League semi­fi­nal be­tween the Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers and the Bar­ba­dos Tri­dents.

The CPL is us­ing its plat­form to give women's crick­et a push in the re­gion and the play­ers will be able to show­case their tal­ent in front of what is ex­pect­ed to be a bumper crowd at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do, on Thurs­day.

On Wednes­day, the names and squads for the two match­es on Thurs­day and Sat­ur­day were re­vealed at the Flamin­go Room at the Hilton Trinidad.

Rev­ellers will be made up of crick­eters from Ja­maica, T&T and the Lee­ward Is­lands, while the Glad­i­a­tors will fea­ture crick­eters from Bar­ba­dos, Guyana and Wind­ward Is­lands.

The NL­CB Rev­ellers will be cap­tained by Tay­lor and the Courts Glad­i­a­tors will be led by Bar­ba­di­an Afy Fletch­er. The two teams will fea­ture the best crick­et­ing tal­ent from across the Caribbean, with the likes of Anisa Mo­ham­mad (T&T), Brit­ney Coop­er (T&T), Natasha McLean (Ja­maica), Ky­cia Knight (Bar­ba­dos), Hay­ley Matthews (Bar­ba­dos) and Qiana Joseph (Wind­wards) tak­ing part.

