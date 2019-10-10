Taylor, Fletcher lead T10 teams on CPL stage
Women's cricket will come to the fore on Thursday when West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor leads the NLCB Revellers against the Courts Gladiators in a T10 clash ahead of the semi-finals of the Hero Caribbean Premier League semifinal between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Barbados Tridents.
The CPL is using its platform to give women's cricket a push in the region and the players will be able to showcase their talent in front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the names and squads for the two matches on Thursday and Saturday were revealed at the Flamingo Room at the Hilton Trinidad.
Revellers will be made up of cricketers from Jamaica, T&T and the Leeward Islands, while the Gladiators will feature cricketers from Barbados, Guyana and Windward Islands.
The NLCB Revellers will be captained by Taylor and the Courts Gladiators will be led by Barbadian Afy Fletcher. The two teams will feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean, with the likes of Anisa Mohammad (T&T), Britney Cooper (T&T), Natasha McLean (Jamaica), Kycia Knight (Barbados), Hayley Matthews (Barbados) and Qiana Joseph (Windwards) taking part.
