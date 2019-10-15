Hayden Walsh Jr, Brandon King break into West Indies' ODI, T20I squads

Only a day after CPL champions Barbados Tridents' coach Phil Simmons was named the West Indies coach again, Cricket West Indies' new selection panel has picked the two latest CPL stars - legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr and opener Brandon King - for the three T20Is and as many ODIs against Afghanistan in Dehradun, India in November. Walsh and King had topped the wicket-taking and run-scoring charts in the 2019 CPL respectively.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, another recent CPL star who has played four T20Is, was also picked in both the limited-overs squads.

Walsh made his debut for USA in 2018 and international debut for them earlier this year, and will now get to represent a new-look West Indies side. He spun the Barbados Tridents to the title with 22 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 8.28 despite playing just nine matches in the season. Walsh, who was born in US Virgin Islands to Antiguan parents, is a dual passport holder and has been part of West Indies' domestic structure.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

8 comments