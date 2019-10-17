Kieron Pollard as captain 'a step in the right direction' for West Indies - Brian Lara

Former West Indies captain and batting great Brian Lara believes appointing Kieron Pollard as the ODI and T20I captain is "a step in the right direction," but he has urged Cricket West Indies to focus more on developing players for Test cricket.

"He's got some good experience," Lara said of Pollard, who last played an ODI over three years ago, at the launch of a T20 tournament for retired players in Mumbai. "I also believe that a captain is as good as his team and the people who really support him. And I believe that he will get the support, that's half of your job done.

"Practically, he has played cricket all around the world, he will understand what needs to be done. So it's not a bad decision. If he's committed to West Indies cricket for a long period of time, it's a step in the right sort of direction and let's see how it goes."

