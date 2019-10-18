West Indies selector Roger Harper backs Darren Bravo to return to Test side

Darren Bravo might have been left out of the West Indies squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, but lead selector Roger Harper backed the batsman to strike form in domestic cricket and return to the side.

Bravo scored a mere 47 runs in four innings at an average of 15.66 in the Test series against India. His form hardly improved in the CPL, where he managed 128 runs in seven innings, striking at 103.22, and only one half-century.

"Firstly I don't want to term it as dropping a player like Darren Bravo," Harper said in a press conference at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. "We all know the quality of a player like Darren Bravo, with the sort of Test and one-day record he has representing West Indies.

