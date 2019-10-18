Darren Bravo too good a player to be 'washed up on the shore' - Michael Holding

Darren Bravo was dropped from West Indies' squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, but former fast bowler and current commentator Michael Holding believes the left-hand batsman is "too talented to be left out".

Holding's endorsement comes after chief selector Roger Harper also backed Bravo to return to the side.

"I would tell him to find something that works. If he has a technical problem - and I don't know if that is the case - I would tell him to find someone and get it sorted," Holding said on the Line & Length podcast this week. "If it's just a matter of going through a bad rut and you don't know exactly what the problem is, again find someone who is highly qualified and skilful enough to look at you and suggest something that may be going wrong and try and get it sorted."

Bravo still has a central contract, having been awarded an all-format deal in July.

