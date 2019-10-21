Holder: Phil can do it

WEST INDIES SKIPPER Jason Holder has thrown his full support behind newly appointed head-coach Phil Simmons.

Bursting with confidence after leading the Barbados Tridents to their second Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 trophy, Holder says he is optimistic about once again working with the former test player.

Simmons, who was announced head coach of the regional side last week on a four-year contract by Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a media statement, played an integral role in the Tridents reaping CPL supremacy.

Read more at Nation News

0 comments