Shane Warne says he is happy with his London Spirit squad for the inaugural Hundred competition, as the likes of Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga paid the price for overvaluing themselves in Sunday night’s draft.

Australian legend Warne, who will coach the Lord’s-based franchise led by World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, selected countryman Glenn Maxwell, England quick Mark Wood and Pakistan fast-bowler Muhammad Amir as part of his 15-man roster for next summer’s tournament.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the first overall pick for the Trent Rockets, but T20 superstars Malinga and Gayle were among those who went unsigned, after electing to place their reserve prices in the top salary bracket of £125,000, meaning they could only be selected in the opening round.

