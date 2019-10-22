No insularity under Pollards watch

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Newly-appointed West Indies white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard, has reassured the region that insularity in selection will be eradicated during his tenure.

The Trinidadian will oversee his first assignment next month when West Indies take on Afghanistan in India in three Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals.

And after participating in his first selection meeting, Pollard said he was focused on ensuring that performance and not nationality would determine the composition of teams going forward.

