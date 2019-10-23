Brian Lara welcomes World Test Championships

Welcoming the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC), Brian Lara, the legendary batsman, has stressed the WTC should have started much earlier.

“Yes I think (it should have started earlier). For someone, who has played for 16-17 years, who has played over 100 Tests, you felt that it became monotonous, you just keep travelling and cracking up the numbers, you win or lose a series, it mattered,” said Lara, who at the time of his retirement in 2006 was the highest run-getter in Test cricket.

“In terms of Test Championship, where there is an end, it culminates into a team becoming champion, that is something that should have happened a long time ago and happy to see it now. Even if you play against minnows — Afghanistan, Bangladesh — it means something and I feel it will create more excitement with spectators knowing that this is not another series and leads to something. Credit must be given to ICC for introducing this. Was important, a little late.”

