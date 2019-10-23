Hetmyer could thrive with responsibility, says skipper Pollard

He believes young talent like Shimron Hetmyer have been disadvantaged in the past by a lack of senior players in West Indies squads.

In recent years, some seasoned campaigners have been phased out of the selection frame with the focus placed on incorporating young players.

Pollard said, however, that the new selection panel of lead selector Roger Harper, Head Coach Phil Simmons and Miles Bascombe, intended to focus on the assets players brought to the team rather than simply age.

