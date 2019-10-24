Holder hoping to make T20 impact

BRIDGETOWN, Bar­ba­dos – Ja­son Hold­er has made his name in the game’s longest for­mat where he has led West In­dies for the last four years and risen to be­come the world’s lead­ing all-rounder.

But with just spo­radic Twen­ty20 ap­pear­ances – he has played just 11 games since his de­but five years ago – the 27-year-old has nev­er made an im­pres­sion in the short­est for­mat, as the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pol­lard and Dwayne Bra­vo have ex­celled.

How­ev­er, the Bar­ba­di­an has now set his sights on dom­i­nat­ing the for­mat af­ter lead­ing Bar­ba­dos Tri­dents to the Caribbean Pre­mier League ti­tle ear­li­er this month, and be­ing picked in the West In­dies squad to face Afghanistan in In­dia next month.

Read more at The Guardian

0 comments