Holder hoping to make T20 impact
Thu, Oct 24, '19
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Jason Holder has made his name in the game’s longest format where he has led West Indies for the last four years and risen to become the world’s leading all-rounder.
But with just sporadic Twenty20 appearances – he has played just 11 games since his debut five years ago – the 27-year-old has never made an impression in the shortest format, as the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have excelled.
However, the Barbadian has now set his sights on dominating the format after leading Barbados Tridents to the Caribbean Premier League title earlier this month, and being picked in the West Indies squad to face Afghanistan in India next month.
