Bravo down but not out

AFTER being overlooked for the West Indies’ upcoming matches against Afghanistan in India, Darren Bravo has made himself available for the TT Red Force for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup, that will bowl off on November 6 in TT and St Kitts and Nevis.

Bravo was not selected for the Test, One Day International and T20 West Indies squads as the top order left-hander has struggled with his form recently.

In the recently concluded 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bravo was below his best scoring 128 runs in seven innings at an average of 25.60. Prior to the CPL, Bravo had a dismal showing in the two-match Test series against India with scores of four, 23 not out, 18 and two. Yesterday, a meeting was held, at the National Cricket Centre, in Couva, between Red Force officials and Bravo and by the end of the meeting the left-hander indicated his availability. Bravo will join the Red Force training session tomorrow.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments