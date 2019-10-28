Hector becomes first Antiguan female cricketer to be selected for West Indies team

For the first time in Antigua and Barbuda’s history, a female cricketer will receive her burgundy cap.

Shawnisha Hector, a former student at the Clare Hall Secondary School will wear the West Indies colors after being selected to the Windies Women’s squad.

This was according to the latest press release from Cricket West Indies (CWI) over the weekend.

The pace bowler has been named among the 14-member squad to take on India in the first two Colonial Medical Insurance One Day Internationals at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on November 1st and 3rd.

Read more at the Observer

0 comments