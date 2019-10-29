Sir Viv says long-term planning by CWI now key to revival

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Sir Vivian Richards says West Indies cricket has reached a “crossroads” and believes strategic, long-term planning by the Ricky Skerritt-led administration will be paramount if the sport is to rebound in the region.

Pointing to the Caribbean side's disastrous performance at the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year and their steady slide down the rankings, the legendary former Test captain and master batsman conceded the team's struggles had reached a new low, but said he would back any initiatives by Cricket West Indies (CWI) aimed at turning the situation around.

“It would have been a setback.the last meaningful tournament we would have participated in, that was the World Cup in England,” Sir Viv told the Line and Length cricket podcast.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

0 comments