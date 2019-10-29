West Indies Test captain, Jason Holder, believes the time is ripe for him to make his mark in the shortest form of the game he has risen to the top of in its more traditional form.

Holder, who is ranked the number-one Test all-rounder in the world has often been sidelined when it comes to T20 Internationals and has made just 11 appearances for the West Indies in the last five years.

Holder was picked in the West Indies squad to face Afghanistan recently ahead of the team’s former captain, Carlos Brathwaite.

