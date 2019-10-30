Update on the availability of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dotti

St. John’s, Antigua - Cricket West Indies have confirmed that Hayley Matthews will be eligible for selection from the third Colonial Medical Insurance One Day International against India. This follows her withdrawal from the previous series against Australia due to a breach of CWI’s Code of Conduct.

The matter was referred to the six- member CWI Disciplinary Committee headed by Independent Chairman, Justice Winston Anderson.

The Committee ruled that Matthews should be suspended for eight international matches, which will end after the second one-day international of the upcoming India series, which begins in Antigua this weekend.

CWI Disciplinary Committee members are:

● Justice Winston Anderson (Chairman - Independent)

● Madam Justice Desiree Bernand (Member - Independent)

● Justice Charles Pennycooke (Member - Independent)

● Mr. Carlisle Best (Member - Independent)

● Mr. Jeffrey Dujon (Member - Players Representative)

● Miss Verlyn Faustin (CWI Corporate Secretary)

Meanwhile, CWI also confirmed that star all-rounder Deandra Dottin is continuing her active rehabilitation from shoulder surgery that has kept her out of cricket since May and has commenced a gradual return to playing plan under the guidance of the CWI medical team.

0 comments