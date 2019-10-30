Khan to skipper Red Force
VETERAN all-rounder Imran Khan has been appointed captain of a 14-member TT Red Force team, who will compete in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup, from November 6 to December 1, in both Trinidad and St Kitts.
The squad was announced by the TT Cricket Board yesterday.
The 35-year-old Khan will have, as his deputy, former TT captain and fellow all-rounder Yannick Ottley. Experienced left-handed batsman Darren Bravo is the most notable name in the list.
