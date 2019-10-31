Phil Simmons throws support behind West Indies captains

Returning West Indies coach Phil Simmons has backed his two captains' ability to get the most of their players, and suggested that Jason Holder will benefit from the decision to hand the white-ball reins to Kieron Pollard.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Simmons said that Pollard - who was appointed captain of the limited-overs teams in September despite not having played an ODI since 2016 - is capable of "leading from the front" with the bat.

"It showed in the T20Is with India," Simmons said. "He took the reins and led in those. That's what I expect from him: that responsibility of being captain is going to make him want to always be on top of the runs and leading from the front. He is that kind of a leader - even though he asks you to do something, it is not something he wouldn't do or he wouldn't want to do."

