WINDIES Women start as underdogs at home

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

After stubbing their toe, in surrendering a one nil series lead to Pakistan Women in February, to lose the three-match One Day International series 2-1—WINDIES Women are yet to recover. In fact, the Stafanie Taylor-led team have been swept 3-0, at home and away, in the two ODI series they have contested against England and Australia, respectively, since then. However, with key players such as Deandra Dottin, Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation missing, at some point or the other, during this torrid period, one can understand the misfortunes of this unsettled West Indies team.

Though, newly appointed interim head coach, Gus Logie, will welcome the services of Nation and Campbelle, the West Indies must, once again, make do without Dottin, Selman and Mathews (who will be available for selection for the 3rd ODI of this series). Currently 7th of the eight teams on the ICC Women’s Championship points table, with a mere 11 points, WINDIES Women have summoned, for the first time, the services of Aaliyah Alleyne and Shawnisha Hector—seemingly at the expense of the experienced Shamelia Connell. Cricket West Indies named the following 14-woman squad for the first two ODIs against India in Antigua; Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond.

The term ‘moving pieces’ best describes WINDIES Women’s bowling attack over the last few series, but this new characteristic of inexperience adds even more weight to the shoulders of leg-spinner, Afy Fletcher and ends Anisa Mohammed’s honeymoon period back into International cricket. While, the home team’s exploits with the new-ball will depend heavily on how the clever Chinelle Henry goes at the top of the order.

Although the return of Nation and Campbelle strengthens a West Indies batting line-up that has failed to get up to the 200 mark in their last six ODIs, there is a feeling that it is Natasha McLean who holds the key to the Caribbean team pushing on to the 300 mark. Having been labelled a hard-hitter, if the right-hander is able to adjust her approach to the different stages of a 50-over game (showing game awareness), this team will immediately become a better batting unit.

West Indies Women v India Women One Day International Series Schedule:

1st ODI Friday November 1st ,Sir Vivian Richards Stadium—12:30 pm Local Time (11:30 am Jamaica time).

2nd ODI Sunday November 3rd ,Sir Vivian Richards Stadium —12:30 pm Local Time (11:30 am Jamaica time).

3rd ODI Wednesday November 6th ,Sir Vivian Richards Stadium —8:30 am Local Time (7:30 am Jamaica time).

0 comments