Recovering Powell wants to make impact with Scorpions

Almost back to full fitness after an injury setback during the Caribbean Premier League weeks ago, side-lined West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell is anxious to make an impact during the Regional Super50 cricket tournament.

And he has added responsibility, named captain of Jamaica Scorpions as they look to win the regional 50-over competition for the first time in over a decade.

The Super50 tournament is set to run from November 6 to December 1.

The Scorpions, scheduled to leave the island on Monday, will be based in St Kitts for Zone A preliminary stage action, pitted against title holders Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners, Barbados Pride, Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Canada.

