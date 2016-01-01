Windies coach cautions fans against inflated expectations

With the West Indies set to begin their tour against Afghanistan next week, reappointed head coach Phil Simmons is asking regional fans to temper their expectations for his four year tenure. The first test for Simmons and the Windies comes up on November 6 against the Trinidadian's previous employers Afghanistan.



However, the 56 year old who is now back after being fired in 2016, doesn't see himself as a miracle worker and has asked the regional fanbase to have a little more patience as he tries to propel the team to the top of the world.



During his time away, Simmons had enough time to identify a particular weakness that has cost the team matches in one day internationals. Plotting the way forward has always caused a split of opinions and the subject of Chris Gayle's future in the team is one such matter but Simmons has no intention of losing such a prized possession. The West Indies play the first of three ODI's against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Listen for more at RJRNewsOnline

12 comments