CWI and WIPA partner for player development seminar

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) have once again partnered to educate and assist regional cricketers, this time via a personal and professional development seminar.

This event will be held simultaneously in St. Kitts and Trinidad on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, where the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup is being played. The seminar will take the format of two (2) segments during which various topics will be discussed with the cricketers. The six (6) Territorial Board Franchises who fall under the CWI umbrella will benefit from this event; Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands along with the two additional squads from the, Combined Campuses and Colleges and the West Indies Emerging Team, will all be involved.

Segment one focuses on:

Importance of Fitness & Conditioning

Nutrition

Concussion Management

Segment two focuses on:

The MOU between CWI and WIPA

Financial Management

WIPA’s Player Welfare and Education Online Platform

CWI and WIPA chose the CMI Super50 Cup as the perfect platform to access all the professional players to educate them on pertinent areas in sport that would assist them in making better choices in their personal and professional lives.

CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave commented on the seminar, saying, “This is a fantastic new initiative that will directly engage all of our professional players in subjects that will impact their playing careers. It will be a great opportunity for players to answer questions and hopefully everyone will end the day with a better understanding of how our professional cricket system operates. We are looking forward to hearing the players’ feedback and we very much hope that it becomes an annual CWI and WIPA event.”

Likewise his counterpart at WIPA, Wavell Hinds expressed his thoughts on the event, “As we continue to provide elite services to our members and the general player group, we are really pleased to be partnering with CWI in executing this player development seminar. We believe it will be of tremendous benefit to our players and both organizations and we look forward to continuing to equip our players to be their best selves on and off the field.”

