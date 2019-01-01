Chase, Hope star as West Indies take 1-0 lead over Afghanistan

Roston Chase fell six short of his maiden ODI hundred, while Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 77 as West Indies beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first ODI in Lucknow. They now lead the three-match series 1-0.

After being put in, half-centuries from Rahmat Shah and Ikram Alikhil had taken Afghanistan to 126 for 2 around the halfway stage. But it was Alikhil's run-out that proved to be the turning point. The batsman left his crease to congratulate Rahmat on his fifty with the ball still in play. And when Hope broke the stumps and West Indies appealed, he had to walk back.

Afghanistan couldn't recover from there and were bowled out for 194 in 45.2 overs. For West Indies, Jason Holder, Chase and debutant Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets each, while the USA legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who became the 14th player to represent two teams in ODIs, also chipped in with a wicket.

