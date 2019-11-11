Stafanie Taylor ruled out of T20I series against India Women

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia- Cricket West Indies (CWI) advises that West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India Women.

This is as a result of an injury sustained during the third Colonial Medical Insurance One Day International against India Women in Antigua. Team physiotherapist Matthew Parchment, after consultation with CWI’s Chief Medical Officer, has advised that Stafanie sustained a Grade I Medial Collateral Ligament Sprain, which requires two weeks of recovery.

CWI’s Women’s and Girls selection panel therefore wishes to advise that Cherry-Ann Fraser will replace Stafanie for the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against India Women. Lead selector of the panel Ann Browne-John said, “It is very disappointing to lose Stafanie at this crucial time and she will no doubt be missed but her health and recovery are of utmost importance. We have the ICC T20 World Cup in a few months and it is critical that Stafanie gets the time to recover and return to full fitness.”

Browne-John added, “Cherry-Ann Fraser is a young Guyanese all-rounder who was in the last camp and we were impressed by her performance. Therefore having her join the team now will get her that experience to further her development.”

CWI’s Women’s and Girls selection panel has also advised that Anisa Mohammed will stand in as Captain for the series while Shemaine Campbelle will be vice-captain.

