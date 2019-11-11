I may come out of retirement, Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is eyeing a return to international cricket with West Indies after hailing the country's first one-day international series win in five years.

The Windies ended their long wait after victory by 47 runs in the second ODI against Afghanistan gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Not since beating Bangladesh in 2014 have they won a bilateral 50-over duel, ending a run of 15 successive series without success.

Bravo, now 36, retired from all forms of international cricket last year though has not appeared for his country since 2016. He played 40 Tests, 162 ODIs and 6 T20Is during his career.

