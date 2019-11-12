Johnny Grave eager to help USA cricket grow

USA's ODI status secured in April has already guaranteed them 36 ODIs over the next three years as part of Cricket World Cup League Two, but their rise in the ICC rankings might also help convince Full Members to play more matches against them in conjunction with tours to the Caribbean. So hopes Johnny Grave, the Cricket West Indies' chief executive.

"Hopefully West Indies and USA can have a really good positive partnership to support each other and to build cricket in this time zone in the Americas and grow the game because that's what we need," Grave told ESPNcricinfo in a recent interview.

"What USA Cricket needs is certainty, that we are coming. Then we can focus on how this becomes a real celebration of cricket, how we can promote the sport, get grassroots programs in and around it, how we can play USA or the opposition can play USA as warm-ups is definitely something that we are very open to. We've all said that we want to grow the game. Well, the North American market is somewhere we have to grow cricket if we want to become a truly global sport."

