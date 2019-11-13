Pooran issues apology for ball-tampering

Nicholas Pooran has been handed four suspension points after admitting breaching level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the 3rd ODI match against Afghanistan at Lucknow on Monday.

Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to “changing the condition of the ball” after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail. He will now miss the next four T20I games (three against Afghanistan and one against India) and will have five demerit points added to his record.

Pooran admitted the offence on Tuesday and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

