Four officials from a CPL franchise pulled up by anti-corruption officers

Four officials from a CPL franchise were pulled up by anti-corruption officers during the 2019 season. One of them, thought to be either part of or close to the ownership structure, was the main focus of a report made to anti-corruption officials by a player from the franchise. The man was detained at Trinidad airport, not allowed to travel with the team during the early part of the season and ultimately was asked to leave the tournament.

The individual in question did not make a direct approach to the player who eventually reported him. Instead, ESPNcricinfo understands, the nature of the interactions between them had made the player wary. Sources say that the player believed he was being groomed as someone who could eventually be approached to carry out corrupt activities, which is what led him to reporting him to the anti-corruption authorities,

It is unclear how influential or senior the individual in question is, or whether he has a stake in the ownership of the franchise, but he did present himself to the player as part of the ownership group.

